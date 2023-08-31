Kargil-Zanskar intermediate lane on national highway 301 being upgraded: Gadkari1 min read 31 Aug 2023, 05:14 PM IST
The primary aim is to boost economic growth in the area by providing a reliable and accessible link for both commuters and the movement of goods in the interior zones
New Delhi: Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari on Friday said that the Kargil-Zanskar Intermediate Lane on National Highway 301 is being upgraded.
