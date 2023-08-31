New Delhi: Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari on Friday said that the Kargil-Zanskar Intermediate Lane on National Highway 301 is being upgraded.

Strengthening of the intermediate lane on NH-301 in Ladakh aims to ensure smooth passage to the bordering areas and help increase economic activities.

In a tweet on X (formerly Twitter), the minister said that the total length of the project is 31.14 km and falls under package-6. "In Ladakh, we're upgrading the Kargil-Zanskar Intermediate Lane on National Highway 301. The total length of the project is 31.14 kilometers and falls under package-6."

He said the main aim of this effort is to boost economic growth in the area by providing a reliable and accessible link for both commuters and the movement of goods in the interior zones.

"The upgraded highway will ensure year-round accessibility, which will greatly benefit the local economy and the inhabitants of the region," Gadkari added.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this ambitious project has been launched to achieve swift, hassle-free, and environmentally conscious mobility in the Ladakh region.