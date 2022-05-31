Karim's, the famed Mughlai cuisine restaurant at Jama Masjid in Old Delhi, has won a major trademark fight with Mumbai-based entrepreneur Kareem Dhanani. Dhanani has been barred from launching any further eateries with deceptively similar names, according to the Delhi High Court. The order is valid till August 8, when the matter will be taken up again. Both parties have been requested to attend the meeting on the specified day in order to reach an acceptable agreement.

Karim's, a Delhi restaurant that has been there since 1913, launched a trademark infringement suit against Kareem Dhanani, who has 41 restaurants around the world, including three in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Canada. In 2003, he started using the business name "Kareem's." The court pointed out that Dhanani had adopted the contested mark about 90 years after Karim.

Karim's cited Kareem Dhanani's large number of franchisees in several cities in the current litigation. There is a lot of confusion between the Kareem Dhanani's and Karim's eateries. The court was also notified that the earlier cancellation petition is still pending and that no procedures have taken place.

“The Defendant having opened 41 restaurants already as per the listset out above, this Court is of the opinion that a balance would have to be struck so as to ensure that neither party is prejudiced irreparably," the court noted.

The streets surrounding the 17th century Jama Masjid, where Karim's is situated, have long been a draw for domestic and international tourists. A group of cafés created by young entrepreneurs and rising chefs hope to offer a more worldly flavour to the well-loved streets, adding to the many kebab shops and roadside diners that provide the best of Mughlai food. The aromas of slow-cooked nihari and roasted tandoori chicken merge into culinary harmony in the bylanes of Old Delhi's Jama Masjid.