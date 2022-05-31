Karim's Delhi: Jama Masjid restaurant gets relief in big trademark battle

Karim's, the famed Mughlai cuisine restaurant at Jama Masjid in Old Delhi, has won a major trademark fight with Mumbai-based entrepreneur Kareem Dhanani. Dhanani has been barred from launching any further eateries with deceptively similar names, according to the Delhi High Court. The order is valid till August 8, when the matter will be taken up again. Both parties have been requested to attend the meeting on the specified day in order to reach an acceptable agreement.

