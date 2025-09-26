Karisma Kapoor’s children claim foul play in Sunjay Kapur inheritance: ‘6% shares appropriated, empty bank accounts’

The Delhi High Court addressed Priya Kapur's plea to disclose assets linked to Sunjay Kapoor's inheritance in a sealed cover. This plea is part of a lawsuit filed by Karisma Kapoor's children, Samaira and Kiaan, seeking a share of their father's assets.

The children, who were represented by Mahesh Jethmalani, raised suspicions about the authenticity and challenged the need for confidentiality.

What did Karisma Kapoor's kids claim? According to Jethmalani, there have been ongoing efforts to conceal the will, but as the moment of disclosure approaches, an application requesting confidentiality has emerged.

“Repeatedly, there has been an attempt to shield this will.. at the end when will is about to be disclosed as it must suddenly this application has come…Contents will help me know what has been left out,” Jethmalani said.

“In this case, confidentiality is a cloak by which you fritter away the assets,” he said.

The children also claimed that from August 22 to August 26, Priya Kapur allegedly appropriated shares and emptied bank accounts tied to the will. Jethmalani asserted that such actions reflect an intention for secrecy and have left the children without any assets. He further accused Priya of appropriating six per cent of the shareholding.

“Between 22 and 26 aug, a flurry of activity took place…assets were appropriated by the defendant to herself (Priya Kapur)…. As far as shares were concerned, they were appropriated by her. A few bank accounts which are in the will have been emptied. This is the conduct of a person who wants confidentiality,” he said, adding that “a six per cent shareholding has been appropriated to the defendant.”

On allegations of being called greedy for assets, Jethmalani said, “Why am I so greedy? My financial assets have already been widely disclosed, and why am I claiming more is the question raised by the other side. I am claiming more because I am an inheritor. My client needs to find out.”

What did the Delhi HC's order say? The Delhi High Court on Friday allowed Priya Kapur to submit Sunjay Kapoor's list of assets in a sealed cover, with a direction to the parties to keep it confidential.