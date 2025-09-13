Karisma Kapoor vs Priya Sachdev vs Rani Kapur: Inside the Sunjay Kapur ₹30,000 crore estate feud | Explained

Following the death of billionaire Sunjay Kapur, a dispute over the alleged will escalated as his children filed a case against his widow, Priya Sachdeva, for a share of the ₹30,000 crore assets, including personal property and control of a trust that owns the promoter entity of Sona Comstar. Meanwhile, Sunjay's mother, Rani Kapur, also claimed ₹10,000 crore.

Sunjay Kapur, the former chairman of auto parts manufacturer Sona Comstar, died at the age of 53 in June 2025 after suffering a heart attack while playing polo. He had reportedly swallowed a bee during the game.

What is the incident about? Following the death of her son, Rani Kapur, in a letter to the Sona Comstar board, has raised several allegations, claiming that she “was made to sign certain documents”, seeking a delay in the AGM.

The feud took a turn after Priya Sachdeva presented Sunjay's alleged will. Soon after, Kapur's children, Samaira and Kiaan, along with his second wife, actress Karisma Kapoor, filed a petition with the Delhi High Court against Sachdeva regarding inheritance rights. Although Karisma is involved in the matter, she is not directly mentioned in the will.

Also Read | HC removes Mandhira Kapur from Sunjay Kapur will case following widow’s plea

Sunjay Kapur estate feud: Relationships and parties involved Rani Kapur — Sunjay Kapur's mother, Rani, is the widow of the late Surinder Kapur, founder of Sona Group. She called ou Priya’s control of Aureus Investment and her appointment to the company’s board. On 24 July, she wrote a letter opposing the appointment and expressing concerns about events after her son’s death.

— Sunjay Kapur's mother, Rani, is the widow of the late Surinder Kapur, founder of Sona Group. She called ou Priya’s control of Aureus Investment and her appointment to the company’s board. On 24 July, she wrote a letter opposing the appointment and expressing concerns about events after her son’s death. Karisma Kapoor — Following the separation from fashion designer Nandita Mahtani, Sunjay Kapur married Karisma Kapoor in 2003. They welcomed their first child, daughter Samaira and son Kiaan was born. In 2014, Karisma and Sunjay filed for divorce, which was highly publicised. After a long legal battle, the two finalised their divorce in 2016.

— Following the separation from fashion designer Nandita Mahtani, Sunjay Kapur married Karisma Kapoor in 2003. They welcomed their first child, daughter Samaira and son Kiaan was born. In 2014, Karisma and Sunjay filed for divorce, which was highly publicised. After a long legal battle, the two finalised their divorce in 2016. Samaira — Sunjay and Karisma's daughter, Samaira, was born in 2005. She is currently pursuing her undergraduate degree at Tufts University in Massachusetts, USA.

— Sunjay and Karisma's daughter, Samaira, was born in 2005. She is currently pursuing her undergraduate degree at Tufts University in Massachusetts, USA. Kiaan – Sunjay and Karisma's son was born in 2011. Both children live with Karisma Kapoor.

– Sunjay and Karisma's son was born in 2011. Both children live with Karisma Kapoor. Priya Sachdev — A year after their divorce, Sunjay married model-turned-actor Priya Sachdev. They have a son, Azarias.

Allegations of will manipulation After Sunjay's death on June 12, Karisma and her children, Samaira and Kiaan, travelled to England from June 14 to 17 to meet Priya. During this time, Priya claimed that Sunjay had left no will and that his assets were housed entirely under the RK Family Trust, which controls the promoters' stake in Sona Comstar via Aureus Investments.

The families, their advisers, along with Shradha Suri Marwah, managing director of Subros and executor of Sunjay Kapur’s estate, met at the Taj Mansingh Hotel in New Delhi on July 30 to review the trust and Sunjay’s assets. The petition states that it was at this meeting that Karisma and her children saw Sunjay Kapur's will, dated 21 March, for the first time. This will leave all of his personal estate to Priya, but Karisma and her children have questioned its authenticity, as Mint reported earlier.

At the beginning of August, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs recorded beneficiary ownership forms for Priya and her son Azarias, but not for Karisma’s children, Samaira and Kiaan.

Karisma wrote to Marwah on Kiaan's behalf on August 22, requesting a copy of the will and asking why it had not been revealed earlier.

Furthermore, the petition alleges that Sunjay never discussed a will with his children, despite regularly being in contact with them. Sunjay took Kiaan on a trip to Goa in March and then to Delhi to visit his mother, Rani Kapur. However, the petition claims, he never hinted that he would be leaving his entire estate to Priya, the report said.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs records showed Samaira and Kiaan’s beneficiary ownership forms in early September.

Rani Kapur's claim On Wednesday, Rani Kapur claimed assets worth ₹10,000 crore and alleged that she had not been informed of any documents regarding her late son's will.

She further alleged that her rights under the trust had been eroded after Priya Kapur's marriage and raised concerns over the sale of Sona Comstar shares worth ₹500 crore to a Singapore entity without her knowledge. She urged the Court to maintain the status quo on the estate.

Also Read | Sunjay Kapur died of natural causes in UK: Coroners report shared by office of his wife

What did the court say? The Delhi High Court refused to immediately pass an order for status quo on Sunjay Kapur’s properties, but Priya was asked to file a list of the assets held by the businessman.

On Friday, the Delhi High Court removed the name of Mandhira Kapur, Sunjay Kapur’s sister, from the case, stating that she is not a party to the proceedings. The order came after a plea filed by Priya Kapur, who alleged that Mandhira Kapur had attempted a ‘backdoor entry’ in the issue, ANI reported.

What's at stake — A look at Sunjay Kapur's wealth Karisma Kapoor's children are seeking a share in Sunjay's assets worth ₹30,000 crore. They also request the court to grant each a one-fifth share in their father’s assets, according to a report by Bar and Bench. The petition seeks to freeze all personal assets belonging to Sunjay Kapur until the issue is resolved, the report added.

According to Forbes, Sunjay Kapur's net worth at the time of death was $1.2 billion (i.e. ₹10,300 crore). A major portion of income comes from Sona Comstar, which operates 12 manufacturing facilities and employs over 5,000 people across India, China, Mexico, Serbia, and the US, as Mint reported earlier.