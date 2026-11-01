Karnaraka Rajyotsava 2026: Bengaluru traffic restrictions, parking rules around Kanteerava Stadium on November 1

Karnataka is celebrating the 70th Kannada Rajyotsava on Sunday, November 1. It is among six states observing their foundation day today. On the occasion, the Bengaluru police imposed traffic restrictions around Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Sunday.

According to reports, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar will attend the state-level Karnataka Rajyotsava programme at the stadium organised by the Department of Public Instruction. More than 20,000 schoolchildren are expected to arrive in 300 to 400 school buses, The Hindu reported.

With slow-moving traffic and congestion expected on roads around the stadium, the police have announced the following arrangements:

Vehicles travelling from Nrupathunga Road and N R Road via Police Corner and HLD Junction towards Richmond Junction and M G Road through Kasturba Road should turn right at HLD Junction.

They should then proceed via Hudson Junction and Devanga Junction, turn left towards Mission Road Flyover and continue to Residency Road.

Vehicles travelling from KH Road towards Majestic via Shantinagar, Richmond Circle and RRMR Road should turn left at Shantinagar Junction. They should then proceed via Subbaiah Circle and Poornima Junction, turn right at Shivaji Junction and continue to N R Road, the report added.

Parking will be prohibited on Nrupathunga Road, Seshadri Road, Kasturba Road, Kempegowda Road and RRMR Road.

PM Modi extends greetings Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings on the occasion, saying, "May this special occasion bring joy and prosperity in the lives of the people."

He posted on X, “Karnataka is a land of rich traditions, remarkable achievements and immense possibilities. Its glorious heritage and timeless customs have enriched our nation’s cultural fabric.”

"The people of Karnataka have distinguished themselves through their hard work, enterprise and remarkable skills, especially in futuristic sectors. From information technology, biotechnology and aerospace to artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing and StartUps, the people of Karnataka have time and again shown their dexterity. They are at the forefront of providing solutions to pressing global challenges," PM Modi wrote.

DK Shivakumar to skip INDIA Bloc protest in Delhi Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said on Friday that he would not attend the INDIA bloc protest scheduled to be held in Delhi on November 1, citing commitments related to the celebration of Kannada Rajyotsava in the state.

However, he said that party workers and leaders had been asked to participate in the protest.

Explaining the party's arrangements for the protest and the state's Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations, Shivakumar said district ministers and MLAs had been instructed to organise programmes and hoist the national flag in their respective areas.

He said, “There is a protest by our party tomorrow (Nov1). We celebrate Kannada Rajyotsava in a special way in our state. Every district minister should hoist the national flag."

"I have instructed the MLAs to organise programmes wherever they are holding celebrations. The district ministers should visit their respective districts, hoist the flag and inform people about the government's initiatives. I will not be going to Delhi," Shivakumar said.

"However, I have asked our party workers and leaders to participate in the protest. Our party president has informed us that there are some difficulties with train travel. Nevertheless, all our district presidents and block presidents are going," Shivakumar added.