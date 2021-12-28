Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Karnataka 10-day night curfew from today: Timings and other restrictions here

Karnataka 10-day night curfew from today: Timings and other restrictions here

Karnataka government on Sunday decided to impose a night curfew for 10 days from December 28
1 min read . 07:39 AM IST Livemint

Karnataka has also announced certain restrictions for New Year related parties and gatherings, amid fresh COVID-19 concerns

As Omicron cases continue to rise across the country, Karnataka has imposed a 10-day night curfew in the state starting today. "Night curfew has been imposed in the state in the interest of public health," Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said while speaking to media persons on Monday.

Karnataka night curfew timings

Karnataka government on Sunday decided to impose a night curfew for 10 days from December 28 between 10 PM and 5 AM. 

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar said, "A statewide night curfew will be imposed from December 28 from 10 pm to 5 am for ten days. New Year celebrations at pubs, restaurants and hotels are banned. Section 144 will be imposed in the state from December 28."

Other restrictions in the state

  • The government has also announced certain restrictions for New Year related parties and gatherings, amid fresh COVID-19 concerns.
  • The government banned all New Year parties and gatherings in public places.
  • There is a curb on functions and gatherings for the New Year. 
  • There will be no functions, parties in the external premises, especially for those celebrating with DJs and large gatherings, they have been completely banned in Karnataka.
  • Places like eateries, hotels, pubs, clubs and restaurants have been asked to operate with 50 per cent of their seating capacity from December 30 to January 2.

States like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi have also reimposed night curfew.

India saw the highest single-day rise of Omicron infections with 156 fresh cases, taking the total tally of such cases to 578, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

