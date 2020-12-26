Fourteen people who have come to Karnataka from the United Kingdom so far have tested positive for coronavirus and their samples have been sent for genetic sequencing to find whether it is a new strain of the UK virus that has infected them.

"A total of 2,500 people have come (from the UK), of them 1,638 have been tested. According to information I received last night 14 of them have tested positive. All the 14 (samples) have been sent to NIMHANS for (genetic sequencing)," Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Saturday said.

While speaking to reporters in the state, Sudhakar said that the Central government has notified 10 designated labs in India for genetic sequencing, out of them two are in Bengaluru- NIMHANS and National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS).

"The 14 samples are undergoing genetic sequencing. The second variant of virus in the UK is said to have undergone 17 mutations, the genetic sequencing will test in detail about mutations, which may require 48 hours, probably it (report) will come tomorrow," the Karnataka Health Minister added.

Efforts on to trace, monitor patients health

As many as 2,500 people have come to Karnataka from the UK from 25 November till 22 December in two flights -- Air India and British Airways -- that operate, and efforts were on to trace, monitor their health and subject them to tests.

The minister, however, said information regarding the genetic sequencing test reports, as per the Prime Minister's Office message will be sent to the Indian Council of Medical Research which is likely to share the information with the public in a day or two.

"...a total of 38,500 passengers have come to the country from the UK since November 22 and after gathering information about samples, positives and final report after genetic sequencing from all states, ICMR either tomorrow or the day after will share the information to the media," he added.

Meanwhile, eight people, who recently returned from the UK to Kerala, have tested positive for Covid following which their samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune for genomic analysis.

Another woman, who had returned to Aurangabad in Maharashtra from the UK in the last few weeks, has tested positive for coronavirus. She is among the 44 persons who arrived in the district from the UK after 25 November.

