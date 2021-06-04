Karnataka has 2,80,186 active cases whereas the total number of patients discharged stood at 23,58,412
The infections in Bengaluru Urban district remained the highest in Karnataka with 3,221 infections and 206 fatalities
Karnataka reported 16,068 fresh cases of Covid-19 and 364 deaths on Friday. The state's number of infections and fatalities have surged to 26,69,514 and 30,895 respectively, Karnataka's Health department said. The state's reported 22,316 recoveries in 24 hours.
