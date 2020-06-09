Karnataka reported 161 new covid- 19 positive cases on Tuesday that takes the total tally in the state to 5,921.

Chamarajanagar, the only district that hadn't reported a single case till Monday, has confirmed that a person who returned from Maharashtra has tested positive.

Almost all the 30 districts in Karnataka have now reported at least one positive case. However, the coffee growing region of Chikmagaluru is the only district that has no active cases.

Two more covid- 19 positive persons died in Karnataka on Tuesday that takes the casualty toll to 68.

Karnataka has seen a sharp surge in positive cases after it allowed people from other states to return. Of the 161 cases on Tuesday, 91 were returnees from other states including 84 from Maharashtra.

The total number of active cases in Yadgir went up 550 after the district reported 61 cases on Tuesday. Bengaluru reported 29 positives that takes the total number of active cases to 204 in Karnataka's financial and growth capital.

Most positive cases in Bengaluru are those who returned from outside the state as well as contacts of earlier patients. 221 out of the around 530 cases detected in Bengaluru are contacts while 89 have domestic travel histories,according to data by the covid- 19 war room of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP, the city's civic body).

Bengaluru has relaxed more lockdown restrictions than several other large cities in the country. Shopping malls, hotels and even places of worship have reopened in Karnataka and Bengaluru.

