In Karnataka's SDM College of Medical Sciences and Hospital, a total of 182 people have got infected from coronavirus. Yesterday, 66 medical students were found Covid positive after two hostels on the premises were sealed. And, on Friday, as many as 116 people have tested positive for Covid-19.

690 people including students, staff, and primary contacts have been tested so far.

Yesterday, Dharwad Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil had said, a students' event almost a week ago, might have resulted in the spread of infection. Noting that some parents had also attended the event, officials said, all parents who attended have also been asked to undergo tests. Patil said that all those who tested positive have been isolated, adding that those infected were all fully vaccinated, and have shown very mild symptoms.

Yesterday, Karnataka reported 306 fresh cases of Covid-19 and 2 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,94,561 and the toll to 38,187.

Out of 306 new cases reported on Thursday, 171 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 147 discharges and no deaths. The total number of active cases in the state stood at 6,492.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 171, Dharwad 42, Mysuru 20, Dakshina Kannada, and Udupi 13, followed by others. Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,55,611, followed by Mysuru 1,79,650 and Tumakuru 1,21,044.

