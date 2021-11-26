Karnataka: 182 people test positive for Covid-19 in SDM medical college

Yesterday, Dharwad Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil had said, a students' event almost a week ago, might have resulted in the spread of infection. Noting that some parents had also attended the event, officials said, all parents who attended have also been asked to undergo tests. Patil said that all those who tested positive have been isolated, adding that those infected were all fully vaccinated, and have shown very mild symptoms.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}