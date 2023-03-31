Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2023 declared; here's how to check and other details

The Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka declared the Pre-University Certificate (PUC) first year exam results i.e. Class 11 exam results today on 31 March, 2023. The results are announced for all three streams science, commerce and arts. The candidates appeared for PUC 1 exam can check the result on the official website- result.dkpucpa.com

Karnataka 1st PUC 2023 exams were conducted between 20 February and 3 March.

Karnataka PUC 1 Result 2023: How To Check

-Students can access the PUC 1 result 2023 using their registration number and date of birth.

-Visit the official website- result.dkpucpa.com

-Click on the PUC 1 result 2023 link

-Enter registration number and date of birth

-Your PUC 1 results will appear on the screen

-Download the PUC 1 result, take a print out for further reference.

Students who have cleared Karnataka 1st PUC exam will now be able to take admission in 2nd PUC colleges. Meanwhile, as per reports, the results of Karnataka 2nd PUC 2023 exams are expected to be released in May 2023. The 2nd PUC began on 9 March and were held till 29 March. More than 7.27 lakh students from 5,716 colleges of the state appeared for 2nd PUC exam. 2,34,815 students appeared from the arts stream, 2,47,269 from commerce and 2,44,129 from science.

apart from this, The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) SSLC exams for languages began from 31 March after the conclusion of the second PUC exam. The exams will be conducted in a single shift from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. The number of students that will sit in the exams is 7,94,611, repeat students, 20,750, private candidates 18,272, and private repeat students 8,859.