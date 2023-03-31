Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2023 declared; here's how to check and other details

Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2023 declared; here's how to check and other details1 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2023, 12:30 PM IST
The results have been announced for all three streams science, commerce and arts. The candidates appeared for PUC 1 exam can check the result on the official website- result.dkpucpa.com
The Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka declared the Pre-University Certificate (PUC) first year exam results i.e. Class 11 exam results today on 31 March, 2023. The results are announced for all three streams science, commerce and arts. The candidates appeared for PUC 1 exam can check the result on the official website- result.dkpucpa.com
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×