Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2023 declared; here's how to check and other details

Students who have cleared Karnataka 1st PUC exam will now be able to take admission in 2nd PUC colleges. Meanwhile, as per reports, the results of Karnataka 2nd PUC 2023 exams are expected to be released in May 2023. The 2nd PUC began on 9 March and were held till 29 March. More than 7.27 lakh students from 5,716 colleges of the state appeared for 2nd PUC exam. 2,34,815 students appeared from the arts stream, 2,47,269 from commerce and 2,44,129 from science.