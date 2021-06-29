Karnataka: 2 cases of Covid Delta Plus variant detected, both asymptomatic

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Karnataka health minister K Sudhakar on Monday said that two cases of the Delta Plus variant of COVID-19 have been detected in the state till date and both are asymptomatic, reported news agency ANI. He also said that except for primary contact, no others contacts of the two patients have got infected with the disease.

Karnataka health minister K Sudhakar on Monday said that two cases of the Delta Plus variant of COVID-19 have been detected in the state till date and both are asymptomatic, reported news agency ANI. He also said that except for primary contact, no others contacts of the two patients have got infected with the disease.

Continuing the declining trend, Karnataka on Monday reported 2,576 new covid cases and 93 deaths, taking the caseload and toll to 28,37,206 and 34,836 respectively. Bengaluru Urban district logged 563 new cases and 18 deaths, the highest among the districts of the state.

Sources told ANI that India has over 50 cases of Delta Plus variant, with multiple cases detected in three States - Madhya Pradesh, Kerala and Maharashtra. It has been also traced in Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Although there is no data as of now which shows that the Delta Plus variant of COVID-19 is spreading faster than Delta but the former should also be treated as a "variant of concern", said Dr Raman R Gangakhedkar, former Head Scientist of Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases, ICMR on Saturday.

The Union Health Ministry has warned States that the Delta Plus variant, which is currently a "variant of concern", has increased transmissibility, causes stronger binding to receptors of lung cells and has the potential of reducing monoclonal antibody response.

The Delta Plus Covid-19 positive cases reported are from Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Gujarat, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Rajasthan, Jammu, and Karnataka. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}