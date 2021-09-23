As part of the state's preparation to fight a possible third wave of coronavirus, the Karnataka government will reserve 20% of beds in district and taluk hospitals and community health centres for children, Health Minister K Sudhakar said today.

Sudhakar was responding to a question raised by Congress MLA from Vijayanagar constituency M Krishnappa during question hour, on the issue of preparations made to tackle an imminent third wave of Covid-19, especially concerning children.

"The Technical Advisory Committee (consisting of experts) have suggested that children are at more risk during the possible third wave of COVID, in the wake of this the government has readied 25,870 oxygen supported beds and 502 paediatric ventilators both at the government and private level," the Karnataka Health Minister said.

Sudhakar also said that about 285 paediatricians, 1,250 medical officers, 1,202 nurses, along with 85 paediatricians recruited on July 6-7, have been given special training regarding providing treatment for third wave of Covid-19.

"All the required equipment and infrastructure have been kept ready, few more equipment are yet to come, probably in 15 days to three weeks time they will be made available at hospitals," he added.

The state health minister further said 20% of beds at district and taluk hospitals, and community health centres will be reserved for children. Noting that as COVID numbers have come down there is no shortage of beds, he said, it is true that there are reports of shortage of beds at a couple of places like Raichur and immediate measures have been taken.

"Action has been taken and instructions have been given to officials to ensure there is no shortage of beds," he said.

Intervening, Congress MLA Shivanand Patil from Basavana Bagevadi constituency, pointed out that there is a shortage of beds for delivery at mother and child hospitals, especially in Vijayapura district, where the highest number of deliveries are taking place in the state.

Responding to this, Minister Sudhakar said, at some district centres more deliveries are taking place, especially in border districts, as people from neighbouring states also come there, and the government will take steps to enhance the number of beds.

Meanwhile, a total of 847 new cases of Covid-19 and 20 deaths were reported in Karnataka in the last 24 hours, said the state's health department.

With the new cases reported, the total cases reported in Karnataka mounted to 29,70,208, of which 13,621 are active Covid cases.

Karnataka recorded a positivity rate of 0.57% on Wednesday while the case fatality rate was 2.36% yesterday.

As many as 946 recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, with which the cumulative recoveries rose to 29,18,890. The death toll is 37,668.

With agency inputs

