Karnataka: 239 new covid-19 cases

Karnataka: 239 new covid-19 cases1 min read . 07:39 PM IST
Karnataka has witnessed a sharp spike in cases over the last two weeks that has added to the challenges of the Yediyurappa govt that will relax more lockdown restrictions from Monday
BENGALURU : Karnataka confirmed 239 new covid-19 cases on Sunday that takes the total 5452.
Of this, 183 persons are returnees from other states including 173 from Maharashtra, that accounts for at least 3533 cases recorded in Karnataka.
A 61-year old and a 57-year old covid-19 positive persons from Bengaluru died that takes the total number of fatalities to 63 in the state.
Karnataka has witnessed a sharp spike in cases over the last two weeks that has added to the challenges of the B.S.Yediyurappa-led state government that will relax more lockdown restrictions from Monday. This includes reopening of shopping malls, places of worship and hotels among other categories of business.
Of the 239, 39 cases each were reported In Yadgir and Kalaburagi, 38 in Belagavi and 23 in Bengaluru. Udupi recorded only 13 cases giving the coastal district some respite after a steep spike in cases. The district has nearly 800 cases and almost all of them are people who returned from Maharashtra and other places. Dakshina Kannada, Davangere, Shivamogga, Bidar among other districts also reported covid-19 positive cases on Sunday.
There were 143 recoveries on Sunday that takes the total number of cured persons in Karnataka to 2132, according to the daily bulletin of the health department.
