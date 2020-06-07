Karnataka: 239 new covid-19 cases

Of the 239, 39 cases each were reported In Yadgir and Kalaburagi, 38 in Belagavi and 23 in Bengaluru. Udupi recorded only 13 cases giving the coastal district some respite after a steep spike in cases. The district has nearly 800 cases and almost all of them are people who returned from Maharashtra and other places. Dakshina Kannada, Davangere, Shivamogga, Bidar among other districts also reported covid-19 positive cases on Sunday.