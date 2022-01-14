Karnataka has reported 28,723 new coronavirus cases, 3,105 recoveries and 14 deaths in the past 24 hours, the state health department said. The active Covid case tally in the state stands at 1,41,337.

The Karnataka health minister Dr Sudhakar K said the state has reported the highest testing since the beginning of pandemic, with 2.21 lakh tests done today.

Bengaluru continues to be the most affected city in state, with 20,121 new infections reported today, up from 18,374 reported yesterday. The city on Wednesday had reported 15,617.

Karnataka on Thursday had reported 25,005 new cases of COVID-19, and 8 fatalities.

◾New cases in State:28,723

◾New cases in B'lore: 20,121

◾Positivity rate in State: 12.98%

◾Discharges: 3,105

◾Active cases State: 1,41,337 (B'lore- 101k)

◾Deaths:14 (B'lore- 07)

Earlier today, Dr Sudhakar had said the 3rd Covid wave was much faster than the first two coronavirus waves in India. “How fast is it actually? Here's a look at the doubling rates of all three waves," he said, sharing the health department data on Covid infections in the state.

As per the data that he shared, during the 1st Covid wave, from 442 cases, it became 982 in just 2 days, but after that, the doubling rate slowed down. It became 1,839 in 7 days, then 3,693 in 13 days, and 7,385 in 33 days.

During the second wave, meanwhile, the cases were doubling in a gap of 8 to 10 days. From 349, it became 760 in 10 days, 1,587 in 9 days, then 3,087 in another 9 days.

However, in the current wave, the case doubling rate is much faster. In 3 days, the number of cases increased from 289 to 707, then in another 5 days, it became 2,479, then 5031 in another 2 days and 12,000 in next 3 days.

However, the minister further pointed out even though the cases are increasing much faster this time, the rate of hospitalisation is significantly low.

