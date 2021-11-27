A total of 281 students and faculty have been tested positive for coronavirus in Karnatka's SDM College of Medical Sciences on Saturday. According to Dharwad's district magistrate Nitish Patil, six patients out of the total 281 cases are found symptomatic. Patil said that the Covid caseload might increase as 1,822 test results are awaited.

Initially, 66 people were tested positive in the SDM Medical college. Thereafter, the district administration tested more people including students, staff, and primary contacts of infected students. Yesterday, 116 more people, including teachers and students were infected from Covid-19. According to Patil, a students event almost a week ago might have resulted in the spread of infection. Meanwhile, a holiday has been declared in educational institutions in a radius of 500 meters near the college till Sunday as a preventive measure.

Patil had earlier said "We are doing RAT and RTPCR tests of around 3,000 people inside the campus. College administration has been directed to not allow any visitors inside the campus. Attendees will be not allowed inside the hospital where the patients are undergoing treatment."

Yesterday, Karnataka reported 402 new coronavirus cases and six deaths. As per the state's health department, the state has 6,611 active cases of infection. Karnataka has recorded 29,94,963 infections since the onset of the pandemic last year.

With 277 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries climbed to 29,50,130. The death toll is 38,193. Of the six deaths reported on Friday, one each was reported in Bengaluru Urban, Dakshina Kannada, Dharwad, Hassana, Kodagu and Raichur.

