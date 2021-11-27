Initially, 66 people were tested positive in the SDM Medical college. Thereafter, the district administration tested more people including students, staff, and primary contacts of infected students. Yesterday, 116 more people, including teachers and students were infected from Covid-19. According to Patil, a students event almost a week ago might have resulted in the spread of infection. Meanwhile, a holiday has been declared in educational institutions in a radius of 500 meters near the college till Sunday as a preventive measure.