Twenty-nine students at a private nursing school in Karnataka’s Shivamogga district have been infected with Covid-19. This was informed by the Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner KB Sivakumar who further said that most of the students were asymptomatic.

"We are doing random sampling at many places and found out that few students, who came from different states at a private nursing school, contracted COVID. We have sealed the hostel premises. Around 29 students have turned positive from the institution," Sivakumar said and as quoted by news agency ANI.

To rule any possibility of the infection spreading in the area, the Deputy Commissioner informed that samples of people from the area are being tested.

Meanwhile, in a bid to curb the transmission of the infection, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has announced that any area with three or more COVID-19 cases will be classified as a cluster.

Amid concern over the new COVID-19 variant 'Omicron' and possible third wave, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said that the state has instructed medical colleges across the state to make necessary preparations for every possibility.

After chairing a video conference meeting with the directors of the medical colleges, on a possible third wave and the new Omicron virus-related treatment, the minister said, "There are 21 medical colleges offering health services at the district level. Everyone, including the HOD, Professors and senior doctors of medical colleges have been advised to stand up to the demand and provide effective treatment."

"They can also avail the help of resident doctors, and final year medical students. During the first and second wave, the state faced a shortage of nurses to treat those who were in the ICUs. Now that problem has been solved. There are about 18,000 people in final year nursing and paramedics. Officials have been asked to provide one-month training for them, in collaboration with Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences and other institutions," Sudhakar said.

