2nd PUC Result 2023: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board will release the 2nd PUC i.e. the class 12th result 2023 today on 21 April at 10 am. Once the results are out, students can check the results on the board's official website- karresults.nic.in Apart from this, students can also check the results on karnataka.gov.in, sslc.karnataka.gov.in, kseeb.nic.in. The link to check the results will be activated at 11 am. State Education Minister BC Nagesh in a press conference will declare the results.

The results of all three streams - Science, Commerce and Arts will be declared today. The 2nd PUC exams began on 9 March and were held till 29 March. More than 7.27 lakh students from 5,716 colleges of the state appeared for 2nd PUC exam. 2,34,815 students appeared from the arts stream, 2,47,269 from commerce and 2,44,129 from science.

Earlier on 31 March, Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka declared the Pre-University Certificate (PUC) i.e. Class 11 exam results.

Here's how to check Class 12 exam results:

Visit the official site i.e. karresults.nic.in.

Click on Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need

Speaking of passing criteria, students will have to secure at least 35 percent marks overall to pass the 2nd PUC exam. Those students who will not secure the minimum passing marks will have to appear for compartment or supplementary examinations.

In 2022, the 2nd PUC exam results or the Class 12 results were out on 18 June. The pass percentage of Science was 72.53 percent, Arts was 48.17 percent, Commerce was 64.97 percent. Simran Sesha Rao had topped in the science stream, scoring 598 out of 600.