Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023: Class 12 results to be out today on karresults.nic.in; here's how to check1 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2023, 07:46 AM IST
- 2nd PUC Result 2023: The results of all three streams - Science, Commerce and Arts will be declared today. The 2nd PUC exams began on 9 March and were held till 29 March.
2nd PUC Result 2023: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board will release the 2nd PUC i.e. the class 12th result 2023 today on 21 April at 10 am. Once the results are out, students can check the results on the board's official website- karresults.nic.in Apart from this, students can also check the results on karnataka.gov.in, sslc.karnataka.gov.in, kseeb.nic.in. The link to check the results will be activated at 11 am. State Education Minister BC Nagesh in a press conference will declare the results.
