2nd PUC Result 2023: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board will release the 2nd PUC i.e. the class 12th result 2023 today on 21 April at 10 am. Once the results are out, students can check the results on the board's official website- karresults.nic.in Apart from this, students can also check the results on karnataka.gov.in, sslc.karnataka.gov.in, kseeb.nic.in. The link to check the results will be activated at 11 am. State Education Minister BC Nagesh in a press conference will declare the results.

