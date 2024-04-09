Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2024: See information on likely date, time and check how to see results here
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2024: There is no official confirmation yet on the date and time of the results release after earlier reports speculated that results would be out on April 3 turned out to be false.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2024: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is set to release the results of its second Pre-University Examination (Karnataka 2nd PUC 2024) next week, Hindustan Times Digital reported citing sources.
