Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2024: There is no official confirmation yet on the date and time of the results release after earlier reports speculated that results would be out on April 3 turned out to be false.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2024: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is set to release the results of its second Pre-University Examination (Karnataka 2nd PUC 2024) next week, Hindustan Times Digital reported citing sources. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

There is, however, no official confirmation yet regarding the exact date and time of the release. Earlier reports speculated that the Karnataka 2nd PUC 2024 results would be out on April 3, but these turned out to be false.

Also Read | Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2024 expected soon {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The KSEAB President told a local newspaper that a fake press release issued under the board's name had led to public confusion. He added that the date and time for the results will be determined once the assessment of the mark sheets is concluded.

Details of Result Announcement The KSEAB plans to unveil the results through a press conference, along with the list of toppers from the Arts, Science, and Commerce streams, as well as the overall pass percentage and other pertinent information.

Last year's toppers included Ananya KA in Commerce, SM Kaushik in Science, and Tabassum Sheikh in Arts for the Karnataka 2nd PUC 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Once released, students can access the Karnataka PUC 2 results 2024 on the website here. They will need their registration number and subject combination/stream to check their results.

Steps to Check Results 1. Visit karresults.nic.in, the Karnataka result portal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2. Open the PUC 2 exam result link on the homepage.

3. Enter the KSEAB registration number and select the subject combination or stream (Science/Arts/Commerce) on the login page.

4. Submit the details and view the 2nd PUC result on the following page. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

5. Download and print a copy for future reference.

Meanwhile, results of the Karnataka 1st PUC examination were declared on March 30. The exams, conducted by KSEAB, took place from February 12 to February 27, 2024.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!