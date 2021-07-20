The Department of Pre-University (DPUE) has said that the Karnataka second-year pre-university (PUC-2 is equivalent to Class 12) exam result will be announced on Tuesday, July 20.

As per the latest updates, the Karnataka PUC 2 results will be announced at 4 pm.

Students can check their scores for the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) Class 12 result by visiting the official website--kseeb.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in or pue.kar.nic.in.

Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2021: How to check?

Step 1: Visit the official website--kseeb.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Click on 'Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2021 link

Step 3: A new page will open. Now log in using the registration number and date of birth

Step 4: The Karnataka Class 12 result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the result for future references

KSEEB Class 12 result evaluation criteria:

According to the evaluation criteria, fresher or regular candidates have been assessed on the ratio of 45:45:10. Regular or fresher 2nd PUC students will be promoted to the next class by considering 45% of their Class 10 Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) marks, 45% of the I PUC marks, and 10% basis of academic performance of second PUC.

The private candidates will have to appear for the examination whenever the exam is conducted by the Board in the state.

The Karnataka PUC exams 2021 were cancelled by the state government due to the Covid-19 crisis.

This year, around 7 lakh candidates have registered themselves for Karnataka Class 12 examinations.

