According to the evaluation criteria, fresher or regular candidates have been assessed on the ratio of 45:45:10. Regular or fresher 2nd PUC students will be promoted to the next class by considering 45% of their Class 10 Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) marks, 45% of the I PUC marks, and 10% basis of academic performance of second PUC.
The private candidates will have to appear for the examination whenever the exam is conducted by the Board in the state.
The Karnataka PUC exams 2021 were cancelled by the state government due to the Covid-19 crisis.
This year, around 7 lakh candidates have registered themselves for Karnataka Class 12 examinations.
