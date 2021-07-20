Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Karnataka 2nd PUC results today; check KSEEB exam 2021 details

Karnataka 2nd PUC results today; check KSEEB exam 2021 details

Premium
Karnataka Class 12 Second PUC results to be announced today
1 min read . 07:29 AM IST Livemint

  • The Karnataka PUC 2 results will be announced at 4 pm
  • Students can check their scores for the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) Class 12 result by visiting the official website--kseeb.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in or pue.kar.nic.in

The Department of Pre-University (DPUE) has said that the Karnataka second-year pre-university (PUC-2 is equivalent to Class 12) exam result will be announced on Tuesday, July 20.

The Department of Pre-University (DPUE) has said that the Karnataka second-year pre-university (PUC-2 is equivalent to Class 12) exam result will be announced on Tuesday, July 20.

As per the latest updates, the Karnataka PUC 2 results will be announced at 4 pm.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

As per the latest updates, the Karnataka PUC 2 results will be announced at 4 pm.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Students can check their scores for the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) Class 12 result by visiting the official website--kseeb.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in or pue.kar.nic.in.

Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2021: How to check?

Step 1: Visit the official website--kseeb.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Click on 'Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2021 link

Step 3: A new page will open. Now log in using the registration number and date of birth

Step 4: The Karnataka Class 12 result will be displayed on the screen

`

Step 5: Download the result for future references

KSEEB Class 12 result evaluation criteria:

According to the evaluation criteria, fresher or regular candidates have been assessed on the ratio of 45:45:10. Regular or fresher 2nd PUC students will be promoted to the next class by considering 45% of their Class 10 Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) marks, 45% of the I PUC marks, and 10% basis of academic performance of second PUC.

The private candidates will have to appear for the examination whenever the exam is conducted by the Board in the state.

The Karnataka PUC exams 2021 were cancelled by the state government due to the Covid-19 crisis.

This year, around 7 lakh candidates have registered themselves for Karnataka Class 12 examinations.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!