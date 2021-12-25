Karnataka: Thirty-three medical students of a medical college in Kolar have tested Covid positive, news agency ANI reported on Saturday. District Surveillance Officer Dr Charani said that all the students have been isolated in a hospital.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai today said that a meeting would be held with experts on Sunday on the rising Omicron cases.

“Omicron cases are increasing in Karnataka's border states like Maharashtra, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu which is alarming," he said. The chief minister said he would hold a meeting with experts in Bengaluru tomorrow to discuss the next steps to be taken to curb the Omicron threat.

Today, India reported 7,189 new cases in the last 24 hours. The tally of cases of the new Omicron, the highly infectious variant, in the country has risen to 415.

As per the Health Ministry, the country's active caseload stands at 77,032, presently the lowest in 579 days. "Active cases constitute 0.22 per cent of the country's total positive cases, which is lowest since March 2020," said the Ministry.

With 387 Covid deaths in the last 24 hours, the cumulative death toll due to the virus has climbed 4,79,520.

The Ministry further informed that as many as 7,286 patients recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally of recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic to 3,42,23,263.

Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.40 per cent, the highest since March 2020.

