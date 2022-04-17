HUBLI : Four policemen were injured after a mob attacked the Old Hubli Police Station in Karnataka's Hubli. Reportedly the mob had been pelting stones at the police station.

The mob had gathered outside the Old Hubli police station demanding action against a person who kept objectionable WhatsApp status. There are also reports of protesters pelting stones from nearby Hanuman temple and a hospital.

Till now 40 people in connection with the incident has been arrested and six cases have been registered. Some police vehicles were also vandalised by the mob, officials said.

Police officials confirmed that they had to resort to mild lathi-charge and tear gas shells to disperse the mob. The police had to impose Section 144 of the CrPc in order to control the situation and disperse the mob.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner Labhu Ram said, "Last night, a case was registered at Old Hubli PS, where a complaint was filed against a person for uploading a video on social media; the accused was arrested."

"Later, a mob gathered outside the police station tried to damage police vehicles. Mob also pelted stones at police officers. Six cases were registered, and 40 persons involved in this violent activity were arrested. A probe into the matter is underway," he added.

Ram said that an objectionable post on WhatsApp targetting the Muslim community was shared, which others took objection to and lodged a police complaint. Subsequently, Hubli Police arrested the man and a case was registered against him.

However, not satisfied with the action taken against the man, a large number of people gathered outside the police station around midnight and went on a rampage

"A stone-pelting incident took place at Old Hubli Police Station. Four policemen including one inspector injured. Section 144 was imposed in the entire city and the situation is under control," said Police Commissioner Labhu Ram on Saturday.

Section 144 imposed in Hubli

Section 144 has been imposed in Karnataka's Hubli city after a mob pelted stones at the old Hubli police station in which four policemen were injured on Saturday night.

The mob which gathered outside the police station suddenly turned violent and started pelting stones at the police station and police vehicles.

The mob reportedly demanded action against a person who kept objectionable WhatsApp status.

Karnataka CM reaction

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai termed it as an organised attack and said those organisations behind it should know that the state will not tolerate such incidents.

"I want to tell very clearly that whoever takes law into their hands, our police will not hesitate from taking stringent action against them (rioters). Whoever they may be... Hence, whoever is behind it and instigated the mob will be punished. I want to tell the organisations behind such incidents, not to break the law. Karnataka state will not tolerate it," news agency PTI quoted him as saying.

(With inputs from agencies)