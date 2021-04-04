Subscribe
Home >News >India >Karnataka: 50% seating capacity in cinema halls from 7 April amid surging cases

Karnataka: 50% seating capacity in cinema halls from 7 April amid surging cases

Workers sanitise a cinema hall ahead of its re-opening
2 min read . 08:13 AM IST Staff Writer

In cinema halls, alternate seating subject to a maximum of 50% capacity only shall be allowed in the districts of Bengaluru Urban and Rural including BBMP, Mysuru, Kalburgi, Dakshin Kannada, Udupi, Bidar and Dharwad

The Karnataka government has stated that its earlier order of capping the seating capacity in the cinema hall to 50% would be implemented from 7 April.

Karnataka government had announced the restriction on Friday but extended it following a request from the Kannada film industry.

"Under clause 10 of the order, seating allowed in the cinema hall was restricted to a maximum of 50% of the seating capacity. The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce has made a request to CM to allow cinema halls to run due to the fact that advance online bookings have been made because of the non-receipt of advance notice," a government order read.

"It is now, decided that the said restriction will be made applicable with effect from 7th April 2021," it added.

Other curbs in state

According to a government order issued on Friday, the number of customers in pubs, bars, clubs, restaurants shall not exceed 50% of the capacity in the districts of Bengaluru Urban and Rural including BBMP, Mysuru, Kalburgi, Dakshin Kannada, Udupi, Bidar and Hubali-Dharwad.

In cinema halls, alternate seating subject to a maximum of 50% capacity only shall be allowed in the districts of Bengaluru Urban and Rural including BBMP, Mysuru, Kalburgi, Dakshin Kannada, Udupi, Bidar and Dharwad.

In shopping malls, closed markets, departmental stores, etc strict enforcement of Covid Appropriate Behaviour(CAB) like ensuring wearing of masks, physical distancing, provision of hand Sanitizer shall be enforced."

The state government has also suspended classes for students from standard 6 to 9. Gyms and swimming pools will remain closed. Rallies and dharnas have been prohibited.

A huge crowd was seen outside Bengaluru's Veeresh theatre last night, amid rising Covid-19 cases.

Cases in Karnataka

Karnataka logged 4,373 fresh Covid-19 cases and 19 related fatalities, taking the total caseload to 10.10 lakh and the toll to 12,610, the health department said on Saturday.

The day also saw 1,959 patients getting discharged after recovery. Out of the 4,373 fresh cases reported on Saturday, 3,002 cases were from Bengaluru Urban alone.

