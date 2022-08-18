OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Karnataka govt school students fall ill after consuming half-cooked food. Read here
Listen to this article

After having half-cooked mid-day meals, 58 students took ill in the government school of Karnataka. The incident occurred in Amingarh Village of Maski Tehsil. The education officials stated that 35 girls and 23 boys were admitted to the hospital after they complained of stomach aches and vomiting.

"Only three had the problem and others were stable. But due to panic, they too got admitted. They are now under observation," the officer said. An inquiry has been initiated into the matter, he added.

Karnataka Minister comments to allow Ganesha festival in school draws flak

A section of the Muslim community has criticized Karnataka Education Minister B C Nagesh's remarks about allowing Ganesha Chathurthi celebrations in state schools.

"There is the freedom to celebrate the Ganesha festival in schools. We will not say no to those who want to do it (celebrate) for the first time. This is only a system to unite society. They can take our permission for it," the minister said according to news agency PTI.

SDPI District Working Committee member, Umar Farukh targeted the government on the comments of the minister. "When Hijab was not allowed inside educational institutions, why a Hindu festival is being permitted? Religion is a personal issue," he said. When the Education Minister is allowing religious event of a particular community, then he is duty-bound to allow others too," he said.

 

With Inputs from PTI.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout