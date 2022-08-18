Karnataka govt school students fall ill after consuming half-cooked food. Read here1 min read . Updated: 18 Aug 2022, 10:02 PM IST
The students complained of stomach ache and vomiting after having half-cooked mid-day meals in Karnataka school
The students complained of stomach ache and vomiting after having half-cooked mid-day meals in Karnataka school
Listen to this article
After having half-cooked mid-day meals, 58 students took ill in the government school of Karnataka. The incident occurred in Amingarh Village of Maski Tehsil. The education officials stated that 35 girls and 23 boys were admitted to the hospital after they complained of stomach aches and vomiting.