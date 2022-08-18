Karnataka: 58 students of govt school take ill after eating half-cooked food

The mid-day meal was reportedly served to a total 92 students of classes 1 to 8 by the school, while the school headmaster Dilip Mahto told PTI, “when dal (pulses) was being served some students had claimed that there was a dead lizard in the container. The distribution of dal was immediately stopped. There was no complaint of any health complications by the students when the school got over for the day." Fortunately, there was no severity and "after administering some precautionary medicines and counseling, they became normal and were released from the hospital," the report said.