Karnataka: 58 students of govt school take ill after eating half-cooked food

A total of 58 students of a government school in a Karnataka district on Thursday took ill after consuming the mid-day meals they were served, education officials said. The incident was reported in Amingadh village in Maski Taluk on Wednesday, where 35 girls and 23 boys were admitted to the hospital complaining of stomach pain and vomiting, the officials said, news agency PTI report said.
The officers additionally informed that, “only three had the problem and others were stable. But due to panic, they too got admitted. They are now under observation," adding that an inquiry has been initiated into the matter.
It is important to note that this is hardly an isolated incident in the country, as just last month in July, a total of 24 children took ill after they ate the mid-day meal served in a school at Uttar Pradesh's Bibipur village. Basic Shiksha Adhikari Shubhum Shukla had informed that the mid-day meal was contaminated as a lizard was found in the meal consumed by the schoolchildren and an inquiry was ordered into the incident and strict action against those found responsible was called for, according to PTI report.
Meanwhile, in another related incident a total of 25 students of a government school in the outskirts of Ranchi reportedly fell sick after consuming mid-day meal, in which a dead lizard was allegedly found, the school authorities said. The incident took place at a government middle school in Silli block in June and the students were admitted to a local community health center (CHC), the authorities said.
The mid-day meal was reportedly served to a total 92 students of classes 1 to 8 by the school, while the school headmaster Dilip Mahto told PTI, “when dal (pulses) was being served some students had claimed that there was a dead lizard in the container. The distribution of dal was immediately stopped. There was no complaint of any health complications by the students when the school got over for the day." Fortunately, there was no severity and "after administering some precautionary medicines and counseling, they became normal and were released from the hospital," the report said.
