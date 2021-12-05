CHIKKAMAGALURU : 69 people in the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Chikmagalur district of Karnataka tested positive for Covid-19. This included 59 students and 10 staff members, and all of them are asymptomatic, a health officer said.

According to sources in the district authorities, the school has been sealed for seven days and doctors and paramedical staff have been deployed there. Rooms are also being sanitised, they added.

"We had conducted tests on 457 people in the JNV here, of which 59 students and 10 staff tested positive for COVID-19. They are asymptomatic but we have isolated them," District Health Officer Dr S N Umesh was quoted telling news agency PTI.

"After one week we will take follow-up sample. We have taken all the precautionary measures as per the guidelines of govt of Karnataka," he added.

The officer said the test reports of all the people who were tested have arrived and only 69 were found infected. Umesh also said the teaching and other staff in the JNV have been vaccinated.

The schools and colleges, especially residential ones in Karnataka, are witnessing a spurt in Covid-19 cases.

However, the cases are not severe nor are they fatal as most of the students and staff are asymptomatic.

On Sunday, 29 students were also tested Covid-19 positive at a private nursing school in Karnataka's Shivamogga.

In a bid to curb the transmission of the infection, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has announced that any area with three or more Covid-19 cases will be classified as a cluster.

Meanwhile, Karnataka on Saturday reported 397 new Covid-19 cases, 277 recoveries and four deaths. There are 7,012 active cases, as per the health department.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.