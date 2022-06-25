Karnataka | 7 aborted fetuses found in canister, probe ordered

The local residents found the fetuses near the Mudalagi town's bus stop in the Belagavi district and informed the police. After receiving the information, police visited and inspected the site.
Seven aborted fetal remains were found in a canister on the outskirts of the Moodalagi village of Karnataka's Belagavi district, the police informed on 23 June.
After which, the state health department has ordered an inquiry into the incident.
"Seven fetuses were found in a canister. Five-month-old embryos were found to have fetal sex detection and murder. A team of officials will be formed and investigated immediately after informing the district authorities," Dr Mahesh Koni, District Health and Family Welfare Officer told media persons.
He further said, "The detected embryos were stored in a hospital and then brought to the District Functional Science Center for testing."
A police case has been registered in this regard. Further investigation is underway.