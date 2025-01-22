Karnataka accident: 9 dead after truck carrying vegetables overturn in Yallapura

At least ten peope died and fifteen others were injured after the truck they were travelling in overturned in Karnataka's Uttara Kannada on Wednesday morning, reported ANI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The truck was loaded with vegetables and fruits, as passengers were on their way to Kumta market from Savanur to sell the items in the market.

Visuals from the spot showed the police officials rescuing the victims and assessing the situation at the accident spot. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The injured people were taken to the nearest hospital for treatment, police officials told ANI. Further details related to the accident are awaited.