All adults across Karnataka have been administered the first anti-Covid vaccine jab, said state health minister K Sudhakar on Sunday.

“We made it! It took us exactly 1 year and 7 days to achieve 100% first dose coverage! Karnataka is the first state in the country (>4 cr adult population) to achieve this feat," Sudhakar said in a tweet.

“Kudos to all health workers and district administration on this stellar achievement!" he added.

According to the data shared by him, Gadag district achieved 105% vaccination of its eligible population with the first dose whereas inoculation coverage in Bidar, Bagalkote and Vijayapura districts, was 104% of the population.

India's cumulative Covid-19 vaccination has crossed the 162 crore mark.

As per data on CoWIN portal at 1.53 pm, 1,62,07,04,375 vaccine doses have been administered so far to eligible beneficiaries. Of these, 92,94,16,411 first doses, 68,35,33,256 second doses and 77,54,708 precaution doses have been inoculated to people in the country.

In the age group 15-18 years, the vaccination corverage has crossed 4.17 crore.

Covid situation in state

Karnataka on Saturday reported a substantial dip in its Covid-19 upsurge with 42,470 fresh infections, which was about 5,500 cases less than Friday's tally, the health department said. The state had recorded 48,049 fresh infections on Friday.

However, the fatalities increased from 22 on Friday to 26 today, taking the death toll due to 38,563.

In its bulletin, the department said 35,140 people were discharged, pushing the total number of recoveries to 30,98,432. Active cases stood at 3,30,447.

The dip in cases was due to a reduction in infections in Bengaluru urban to 17,266 from 29,068 on Friday.

There were zero fatalities in 17 districts.

The positivity and case-fatality rates for the day were at 19.33% and 0.06%, respectively.

A total of 2,19,699 samples were tested in the state including 1,70,637 RT-PCR tests on Saturday, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined to 6.33 crore.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.