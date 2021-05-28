Karnataka: Active cases fall below 4 lakh-mark; death toll rises to 27,806

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Karnataka reported a decline in active Covid-19 cases on Friday as the state registered 22,823 new cases, the health department said. The total number of active cases in the state stands at 3,72,373.

The state has an overall caseload of 25,46,821.

Karnataka's positivity rate for the day stood at 16.42%, and the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 1.75%.

Out of the 401 deaths reported on Friday, 192 were from Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru (20), Ballari (17), Tumakuru (15), Dharwad (14), Hassan and Shivamogga (13), followed by others.

While, out of the total 22,823 new cases, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 5,736 cases, followed by Mysuru (1,677), Tumakuru (1,326), Belagavi (1,319), Hassan (1,170), Shivamogga (1,135), while the rest were in other districts.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 11,49,614, followed by Mysuru 1,38,365 and Tumakuru 1,00,684.

A total of over 2,93,37,928 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,38,983 were done on Friday alone.

