The Covid-19 active caseload in Karnataka , which had reached around 6,00,000 in May at the peak of the second wave, has now fallen below 50,000.

The state had once surpassed Maharashtra -- worst-affected by the infection in India -- in this regard.

The dip in tally coincides with the Karnataka government further relaxing the Covid-19 restrictions and doing away with the weekend curfew. The night curfew would continue from 9 pm to 5 am instead of the previous 7 pm to 5 am.

The relaxations would be in place for the next 15 days from 5 July, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said after chairing a meeting with his cabinet colleagues and senior officials on Saturday.

"We have eased restrictions everywhere. There is some problem in the Kodagu district. The deputy commissioner of the district will make a decision," he said.

He added that the government has authorised the deputy commissioners of the districts to decide on easing or imposing restrictions.

Theatres, cinemas and pubs would remain closed while swimming pools would be opened only for competitive training purposes.

Further, sports complexes and stadia shall be opened only for the purpose of practice whereas social, political, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions and other gatherings and large congregations have been prohibited.

Weddings and family functions are permitted with the presence of not more than 100 people. Places of worship are allowed to open only for 'darshan' not for 'sevas'. The order said cremation and funerals would be allowed with a maximum of 20 people.

In the state capital, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) chief commissioner Gaurav Gupta has said that 54 teams of marshals have been formed to impose fines on those not following Covid-19 norms.

Addressing a coordination meeting regarding the implementation of Covid-19 rules effectively in BBMP limits at Town Hall here, he said safety protocols must be enforced effectively in public spaces of the city.

"People can be safe only if the guidelines are following diligently," he said.

Stating that infections have come down drastically, he said: "This can be further contained only if citizens follow Covid-appropriate behaviour. Fifty-four teams have been formed to impose a fine on those not following Covid norms such as wearing masks and maintaining distance."

"Each team will have four marshals who will visit and regulate highly crowded areas. Also, areas, where Covid rules are disobeyed the most, will be visited by senior zonal officials, health officers and notice will be issued and the place will be consequently locked down," he added.

Covid situation in state

Karnataka saw 2,082 infections and 86 deaths today taking the total cases and fatalities to 28,52,079 and 35,308 respectively, the health department said. As many as 7,751 patients recovered in the state taking the total recoveries to 27,68,632.

Bengaluru Urban district reported 481 infections, which is the highest among all the districts of the State while there were 10 deaths. The city has so far reported 12,15,309 infections and 15,665 deaths. There were 19,411 active cases.

Mysuru remained as the second major Covid-19 hot spot with 227 infections and seven fatalities. It was followed by Dakshina Kannada which reported 214 infections and 13 deaths, the highest among the districts.

The positivity rate and the case fatality rate for the day were 1.34% and 4.13% respectively, the department said.

As many as 2.35 crore people have been inoculated in the state, including 3,66,182 on Saturday.

