Karnataka adds 483 private hospitals to treat covid-19

Alarmed at the spike in the number of covid cases and deaths, the Karnataka government has notified 483 private hospitals and nursing homes as covid care centres. As of Sunday, the total confirmed coronavirus cases in Karnataka touched 8,697 with 132 deaths. An assessment by the state health department based on the current caseload and virus spread has predicted that Karnataka will have one lakh cases by August 15.

“With cases going up in large numbers daily, it was imperative for us to fully engage with the private sector and rope them in. We have had extensive discussions with private hospital associations. We have instructed district health officials and city municipal commissioners to make referrals, based on which the patient will be admitted to the private hospital," said Jawaid Akhtar, additional chief secretary (health and family welfare), Karnataka.

The state government has empanelled private hospitals with Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust under the Ayushman Bharat Arogya Karnataka scheme. The government in its 20 June order said the hospitals will be paid as per the package rate for covid patients.

Bengaluru has the highest number of private hospitals (52) roped in for covid treatment. The government has included 46 private hospitals in Belagavi due to its proximity to Maharashtra. In Mysuru, 29 hospitals in Dakshina Kannada and Vijayapura districts have been empanelled. Twenty hospitals each in Shivamogga, Tumakuru and Udupi districts are on the list, while Bagalkote and Dharwad have 28 and 21 private hospitals respectively for covid care.

Though private hospitals have welcomed the move to engage with the government in fighting the pandemic, they are awaiting a detailed execution plan. “We have told the government that we will treat mild and moderate cases. We understand that the government system is under stress but we must ensure hospitals do not become the source for more infections as it happened in Delhi," said Dr Alexander Thomas, President of Association of Private Healthcare Providers.

Another fear is delays in reimbursements from the government at a time when hospitals are facing a financial crunch. A task force headed by state health minister B Sriramulu had worked out different slabs for private hospitals treating covid patients. Hospitals that reserve 50% of beds for covid patients can charge ₹10,000 per day while those that do not reserve beds get a lower reimbursement of ₹7500 per day per patient.

