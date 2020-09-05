Karnataka adds 9,746 new COVID-19 cases, 128 deaths push toll

BENGALURU : , Sep 5 (PTI) Karnataka on Saturday reported 9,746 new COVID-19 cases and 128 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 3,89,232 and death toll to 6,298, the Health department said.

The day also saw a record 9,102 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Out of 9,746 fresh cases reported today, 3,093 cases were from Bengaluru Urban alone.

As of September 5 evening, cumulatively 3,89,232 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 6,298 deaths and 2,83,298 discharges, the Health department said in its bulletin.

It said, out of 99,617 active cases, 98,848 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 769 are in ICU.

As many as 34 out of total 128 deaths reported on Saturday were from Bengaluru Urban, followed by Mysuru (12), Dakshina Kannada (9), Dharwad and Shivamogga (8), Davangere (7), Hassan (6), Ballari (5), Chikkamagaluru, Mandya and Udupi (4).

Most of the dead were either with a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) or Influenza-like illness (ILI).

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 3,093, followed by Mysuru (790), Belagavi (473), Davangere (395), Dakshina Kannada (377), Ballari (366), Hassan (347), Shivamogga (346), Mandya (246), and Koppal (243).

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 1,44,757 infections, followed by Ballari (23,404) and Mysuru (21,394).

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops with 1,01,152, followed by Ballari (18,217) and Mysuru (14,064).

A total of 32,73,871 samples were tested so far, out of which 76,761 were tested on Saturday alone.

Among the samples tested today, 35,530 were rapid antigen tests.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

