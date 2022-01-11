Karnataka logged 14,473 new Covid cases with over 10% test positivity in the past 24 hours, the state health department informed on Tuesday.

The state reported 1356 recoveries and five deaths in the same period. With fresh cases, the active cases have now jumped to 73,260. Of the new cases, 10,800 were from Bengaluru Urban alone.

Today's number is significantly higher from Monday, when 11,698 cases were reported.

Of the five deaths, three are from Bengaluru Urban and one each from Kolar and Uttara Kannada. Apart from Bengaluru Urban, Dakshina Kannada recorded the second highest of 583 new cases, Mysuru 562, Tumakuru 332, Mandya 263, Udupi 250, followed by others. Bengaluru Urban district now has a total of 13,19,340 positive cases, followed by Mysuru 1,82,201 and Tumakuru 1,22,251.

According to the bulletin, Bengaluru Urban tops the list among discharges with 12,43,995, followed by Mysuru 1,77,904 and Tumakuru 1,20,221. Cumulatively, a total of 5,79,74,606 samples have been tested in the state, of which 1,40,452 were on Tuesday alone.

With agency inputs

