The government of Karnataka has decided to increase the pay scale of all employees by 20% from next month. The decision to increase the pay scale will help all employees of electricity supply companies and Karnataka Power Corporation Limited. State energy minister V Sunil Kumar said the decision to increase the pay scale was taken after a discussion with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Earlier government employees in Karnataka were given a 17 percent hike in basic salary. The employees had demanded interim relief of 40 per cent increase in basic salary and revision of salaries as per the 7th Pay Commission.

On their demand to scrap the New Pension Scheme (NPS) and revert to the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), the Government said the committee under Additional Chief Secretary would study the feasibility.

Meanwhile, BJP president JP Nadda appointed Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai as the chairman of the election campaign committee for the assembly poll due later this year.

Union minister Shobha Karandlaje has been appointed as the convener of the election management committee, according to a statement issued by party national general secretary Arun Singh.

The party has tried to strike a balance between two dominant castes by appointing Bommai a Lingayat as head of one committee and Karandlaje a Vokkaliga as convener of the other panel.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has been appointed as a member of the campaign committee.

The party has also appointed its Union ministers from Karnataka and party's state unit leaders as members on both the committees.