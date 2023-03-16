Karnataka: After government employees, salary of Escoms, KPCL staff to increase. Details here1 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 12:15 PM IST
- Earlier government employees in Karnataka were given a 17 percent hike in basic salary. The employees had demanded interim relief of 40 per cent increase in basic salary and revision of salaries as per the 7th Pay Commission
The government of Karnataka has decided to increase the pay scale of all employees by 20% from next month. The decision to increase the pay scale will help all employees of electricity supply companies and Karnataka Power Corporation Limited. State energy minister V Sunil Kumar said the decision to increase the pay scale was taken after a discussion with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×