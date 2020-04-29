BENGALURU : Migrant labourers returning back to their villages from cash-dry Bengaluru in the hope of finding jobs in agriculture are likely to add to the challenges of the state and the district administration, politicians and analysts say.

With no money or work in Bengaluru due to the lockdown, over 250 buses with at least 5000 labourers have so far left the city in the hope of finding some job back home since farming is exempted in the state.

“We want to just go home since there is no clarity on when this lockdown will end," Thipanna, a daily wage labourer from Raichur said on Wednesday. With covid-19 having stopped most economic activity in the city, he hopes to make a living off agriculture since there have been copious rains and sowing has just begun.

“They have been away from home for a very long time and hope that they can find jobs in agriculture," Shivaram Hebbar, Karnataka’s labour minister said.

But Thippanna is among the millions who migrated to India’s technology capital and other urban centres for the very fact that agriculture did not generate enough income largely due to the size of the holdings and increasing pressure on it, plummeting prices of produce and loss of crops due to droughts and floods that adds to the uncertainty of the farming sector in Karnataka and other states in the country. Many others move to cities to escape extreme poverty, employment opportunities and in the hope to provide a better quality of life for their families.

But their living conditions in Bengaluru may not be any better largely due to exploitation at the hands of contractors and middlemen.

At least 20 other migrant labourers from north India states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and other places left Bengaluru on bicycles in the hope to get back home since there is no plan yet from the Narendra Modi-led centre to allow inter-state transport for these stranded migrant labourers who work in construction and engaged in civic work among other sectors.

The economic uncertainty apart, the threat of spreading the virus from a hotspot like Bengaluru to ‘corona-free’ districts also looms large over the state that has so far reported 535 cases and 21 deaths. Around 10 districts do not have even one covid-19 positive cases as on date.

Agricultural economists say that unless the government can fix existing problems in the farming sector, the migrants would end up in a worse-off situation.

“Right now it will be difficult to find jobs in agriculture unless linkages with consumers or local institutions," Seema Purushothaman, an agricultural economist and faculty at the Azim Premji University said.

Though the B.S.Yediyurappa-led government has assured to buy farm produce and help farmers get better rates, the impact of this announcement is yet to be felt by the sector.

Labour activists argue in favour of the right of the migrant worker to return home where they have families and a social structure to fall back upon.

Many may not be able to return to Bengaluru even after easing of restrictions due to the likelihood that sluggish economic conditions would continue, analysts say.

But some of these districts are the most backward in the country and may not have the infrastructure to support the large numbers returning home including providing quarantine facilities, free food and door delivery of ration. A significant number of them lived on supplies donated by private donors and large corporations in Bengaluru and the same may not be available back home.

Share Via