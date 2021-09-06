The Karnataka government is aiming to vaccinate the entire adult population in the state against Covid-19 by the end of November, said K Sudhakar, the state health and medical education minister, on Monday.

The minister said this in a video conference with deputy commissioners (DCs) and zila panchayat CEOz of 23 districts that are lagging behind in vaccination coverage.

"These 23 district administrations have been given a target to speed up coverage and complete the first dose for all by the end of this month. Target has been set to complete both the doses for all by November," Sudhakar said.

The minister also touched upon the detection of the Nipah virus in neighbouring Kerala.

“We have taken strict measures to ensure it doesn't spread here. We also need to be vigilant to prevent a third wave of Covid," said Sudhakar.

Further speaking about the state government allowing the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi in a restricted manner, he said that such permissions were granted last year as well when the number of Covid cases were high.

"This year, we have a positivity rate of 0.7% and guidelines have been issued to ensure precautionary measures are followed, especially in public celebrations," he said.

"We will review the situation district-wise and issue separate guidelines wherever the positivity is more than 2%," news agency PTI quoted a release by Sudhakar's office.

The government on Sunday had issued guidelines for the Ganesha festival celebrations, limiting it to five days and prohibiting cultural programmes and processions.

Covid situation in state

Karnataka on Monday reported 973 new cases of Covid-19 and 17 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,56,137 and death toll to 37,426.

The day also saw 1,071 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 29,01,299.

Of the new cases, 243 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 260 discharges and eight deaths.

Total number of active cases is at 17,386, according to the health department. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.69%, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 1.74%.

