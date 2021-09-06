2 min read.Updated: 06 Sep 2021, 08:16 PM ISTLivemint
The minister also touched upon the detection of the Nipah virus in neighbouring Kerala
Karnataka on Monday reported 973 new cases of Covid-19 and 17 deaths
The Karnataka government is aiming to vaccinate the entire adult population in the state against Covid-19 by the end of November, said K Sudhakar, the state health and medical education minister, on Monday.
The minister said this in a video conference with deputy commissioners (DCs) and zila panchayat CEOz of 23 districts that are lagging behind in vaccination coverage.
"These 23 district administrations have been given a target to speed up coverage and complete the first dose for all by the end of this month. Target has been set to complete both the doses for all by November," Sudhakar said.
The minister also touched upon the detection of the Nipah virus in neighbouring Kerala.
“We have taken strict measures to ensure it doesn't spread here. We also need to be vigilant to prevent a third wave of Covid," said Sudhakar.
Further speaking about the state government allowing the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi in a restricted manner, he said that such permissions were granted last year as well when the number of Covid cases were high.
"This year, we have a positivity rate of 0.7% and guidelines have been issued to ensure precautionary measures are followed, especially in public celebrations," he said.
"We will review the situation district-wise and issue separate guidelines wherever the positivity is more than 2%," news agency PTI quoted a release by Sudhakar's office.