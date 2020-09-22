Intervening, Congress MLA and Former Health Minister U T Khader said representation of death rate in terms of percentage was misleading. "The Minister has to understand...How does the death rate come down? If the cases are more than one lakh, then even if the number of deaths is 100, the percentage will be less. Earlier when the cases were 10,000 and the deaths happened, it showed a high percentage. The number of deaths are not declining. Only in terms of percentage it is less. When there are lakhs of cases, the deaths in terms of percentage is less. So please don't try to justify with such figures," he added. To this, Sudhakar said the member also has to note that a large number of patients were recovering too. "Out of 5.26 lakh COVID-19 cases, 4.20 lakh have recovered. How did they recover? Please speak about it too. Don't only speak about the death rate. If there were no recoveries, how will the death rate come down? Recovery is directly proportional to fatality," he said.