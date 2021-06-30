All students studying in higher education institutions will be vaccinated against Covid-19 within 10 days, asserted Karnataka deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwatha Narayana on Tuesday.

He added that the beneficiaries will include students of polytechnic, ITI, degree, engineering, medical, paramedical, diploma, medical diploma, students registered under chief minister's skill development scheme and studying in university campuses, reported news agency ANI.

"The vaccination drive for the higher education students was initiated on 28 June and 94,000 students have been jabbed on the first day," he said after the state started the ‘Marali Collegige’ (back to college) programme.

He added that the concerned authorities have been directed to vaccinate all students in this group in 10 days.

"As of the date, the state of Karnataka stands third in the country with respect to achievement in vaccination and other parameters of Covid management," said the deputy CM.

As per the official release, 60 lakh vaccines have been supplied to the state in the month of June. The supply is expected to be increased in the coming months.

Narayana's statements came after he convened a meeting with the officials of the departments of health and medical education.

Other major decisions taken in the meeting included prospects of increasing oxygen generation and storage capacity in the state hospitals as preparation for the third wave of coronavirus.

The state is also looking to augment oxygen refilling capacity by August-end.

Oxygen generation capacity will be enhanced by 400 MT. This comprises 250 MT in hospitals coming under the department of health and the remaining in medical college hospitals and private hospitals.

"Similarly, oxygen storage capacity will be increased by about 2500-2800 MT. This comprises 1806 MT in hospitals working under the department of health, 500 MT in medical college hospitals," said Narayana.

"Each district hospital will have a minimum of 20 MT oxygen storage capacity and taluk hospital will have a minimum of 6 MT capacity. Global tenders will be floated to procure tankers which are essential to store liquid oxygen", he added.

Concerned authorities have been directed to increase the oxygenated beds to 84,000 from the existing 58,000. Private hospitals without oxygen storage facilities have already been issued notices. They are required to mandatorily make arrangements by August-end.

Oxygen cylinder refilling plants will be given financial aid to double their capacity and refilling facility will be set up in 9 districts which do not have oxygen refilling facility at present.

With inputs from agencies.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.