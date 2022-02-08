Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that all high schools and colleges in the state will remain shut for the next three days amid an ongoing row over 'hijab'.

The Karnataka CM has appealed to all the students, teachers and management of schools and colleges as well as people of the state to maintain peace and harmony.

"I appeal to all the students, teachers and management of schools and colleges as well as people of karnataka to maintain peace and harmony.I have ordered closure of all high schools and colleges for next three days. All concerned are requested to cooperate," CM Bommai said.

Karnataka ‘hijab’ row

Tension prevailed at some educational institutions in Karnataka's Udupi, Shivamogga, Bagalkote and other parts over the 'Hijab' issue, forcing the police and authorities to intervene.

The Karnataka High Court is hearing the petitions filed by five girls studying in a Government Pre-university College in Udupi, questioning hijab restriction in college.

The issue began in January at a government PU College in Udupi where six students who attended classes wearing headscarves were asked to leave the campus. The matter has now spread to different parts of the state, with Hindu youngsters, backed by right-wing outfits, responding by wearing saffron scarves.

Students wearing saffron scarves are also being barred from classes.

The row has also taken a political colour, as the ruling BJP stood in support of uniform-related rules being enforced by educational institutions while the opposition Congress alleged the 'hijab' controversy is part of a conspiracy to poison the minds of the young people.

