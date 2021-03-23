OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Karnataka: All those residing in MIT-Manipal campus to be tested for Covid-19

After several students, contacts test positive for coronavirus on the campus, the Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT) in Manipal, Karanataka, the director of the institute ordered all those residing in 'Containment Zone' at the campus need to be tested for COVID-19.

The order comes in the backdrop of 145 students, contacts testing positive for the virus on Sunday, taking the total cases on the campus, to 299.

A total of 5,800 students quarantined on campus, said Dr Sudhir Chandra Sooda, Udupi District Health Officer.

Earlier, Campus of the Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT) in Manipal was been declared as containment zone by the Udipi administration after 59 people tested Covid-19 positive over the past few days.

Mentioning that there is a sudden increase in the Covid cases in Udupi district, including MIT Manipal campus, in the last few days, the note said: "In view of this, the district administration of Udupi taking certain measures to contain the spread of Covid infection, including restricting the movement of students in certain areas of Manipal, particularly the MIT campus." it said.

The state has reported a surge in Covid-19 cases in the last two weeks and travellers from Maharashtra and Kerala have been mandated to carry negative COVID-19 test certificates.

On Tuesday, reported an upsurge in daily Covid-19 cases as the state added more than 2,000 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the health bulletin. The state had last reported over 2,000 fresh cases in a day on November 13 last year, with 2,016 cases.

With 2,010 new Covid-19 cases, the total coronavirus cases in Karnataka has reached 9,73,657.

The state also recorded five more deaths today, pushing the toll to 12,449, the bulletin added.


