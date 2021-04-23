The Karnataka Government has set aside ₹400 crore for the procurement of 1 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses in the state. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa made an announcement in this regard on Thursday late night from his official twitter handle. In his tweet, the Karnataka Chief Minister also requested people above 18 years of age to register for Covid-19 vaccination, beginning from May 1.

"Karnataka will procure 1 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine as we begin to inoculate citizens between 18 to 44 years from May 1. ₹400 crores has been earmarked for this in the first phase. I urge all those above 18 to register themselves for the vaccine starting from April 28," Yediyurappa said in his tweet.

Karnataka will procure 1 Crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine as we begin to inoculate citizens between 18 to 44 years from May 1. ₹400 Crores has been earmarked for this in the 1st phase. I urge all those above 18 to register themselves for the vaccine starting from April 28. — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) April 22, 2021

The Central Government on April 19 had announced to ease the vaccination policy, making all above 18 years of age eligible to get vaccinated from May 1. Earlier the minimum age limit to become eligible for vaccination was at 45 years. Center also allowed state governments and private hospitals to purchase vaccines from manufacturers. According to the central government decision, Covid vaccine manufacturers can now supply 50 per cent doses to state governments and in the open market. However, the central government has directed the Covid vaccine manufacturers to declare their vaccine price before 1st May. The deadline to declare the Covid-19 vaccine price for the manufacturers is 3

India had started the COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 with two vaccines — Covishield (Oxford-AstraZeneca's vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India) and Covaxin (manufactured by Bharat Biotech Limited).

India commenced its second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive to inoculate people above 60 years and those over 45 with comorbidities against the coronavirus from March 1.

The third phase began on April 1 for all above 45 years of age.

In the next phase beginning May 1, all above the age of 18 would be eligible to receive the shot.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.