Karnataka allots 400 crore for procuring 1 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses

The Central Government on April 19 had announced to ease the vaccination policy, making all above 18 years of age eligible to get vaccinated from May 1. Earlier the minimum age limit to become eligible for vaccination was at 45 years. Center also allowed state governments and private hospitals to purchase vaccines from manufacturers. According to the central government decision, Covid vaccine manufacturers can now supply 50 per cent doses to state governments and in the open market. However, the central government has directed the Covid vaccine manufacturers to declare their vaccine price before 1st May. The deadline to declare the Covid-19 vaccine price for the manufacturers is 3